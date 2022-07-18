Duarte Hailed As A Staunch And Courageous Activist

Jessie Duarte for her activism and for fighting for the empowerment of women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa added that she will be remembered as imbokodo and relentless in her pursuit of equality.

“She wanted a united ANC and she worked very hard to unite the branches of the ANC in all its structures. She embodied a politics that was never divisive…her politics were empowering and unifying,” said Ramaphosa.

Duarte was the longest-serving member of the party’s top six national leadership.

The 68-year-old passed away on Sunday morning due to cancer.

A special official Category 2 funeral was held at the West Park Cemetery in accordance with Muslim rights.

Prominent ANC leaders say they hope the great precedent set by Duarte will be emulated by other party members.

The ANC is planning a memorial service for Duarte on Thursday.

