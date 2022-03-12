iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Du Plessis Replaces Kohli As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain

REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

10 seconds ago 2 min read

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been named the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli who stepped down after the 2021 season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday.

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper fulltime in 2013, was unable to lead the side to an IPL title. The team signed former Chennai Super Kings batsman Du Plessis at this year’s auction.

“Coming in as an outsider, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity,” Du Plessis said. “It’s no small thing to trust an outsider, an overseas player to do the job as a leader.

“My style in doing that isn’t going to be ‘my way’. I’ll rely on the amazing experience of our domestic and international players.”

Kohli said he was happy to pass the baton to a good friend.

“We’ve been in touch for many years now and he’s one of the guys I’ve gotten to know a little bit more apart from cricket,” Kohli said.

It will be the first time Du Plessis will captain a team in the Twenty20 competition.

“We get very along well, so I’m absolutely excited for him to lead RCB… and to play under him. The partnership with Faf is going to be exciting for RCB fans with (Glenn) Maxwell as well and the core group we retained,” Kohli said.

“The team looks balanced and pretty strong. I can’t wait to get started and to catch up with Faf and the rest of the boys. I’m really looking forward to this season. I’m excited.”

The entire 15th edition of the IPL will be played in a bio-secure environment in Mumbai and Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra, from March 26. The final is scheduled for May 29.

Two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — will also be part of the competition.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

England Fall Short Of Victory As West Indies Hang On For Draw

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Lays Claim To All-Time Leading Scorer Record On 807 Goals

7 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Unleashes Red Bull Pace On Final Day Of F1 Testing

10 mins ago
3 min read

Clinical Ronaldo Hits Hat-Trick As United Edge Spurs

12 mins ago
1 min read

Diaz And Salah Strikes Help Liverpool To Sink Brighton

6 hours ago
2 min read

Abramovich Stripped Of Chelsea Football Club Directorship

6 hours ago
2 min read

McLaren Confident Of Ricciardo Recovery But Have Three Potential Stand-Ins

7 hours ago
1 min read

Spurs Boss Conte To Discuss Contract Extension At End Of Season

7 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Plays Down Hopes Of Starting F1 Season With A Win

7 hours ago
2 min read

Horner Wants Urgent Discussion Of F1 Budget Cap

14 hours ago
3 min read

Potential Buyers For Chelsea Told To Approach UK Government

14 hours ago
2 min read

England Seize Control Of First Test Against West Indies

14 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Du Plessis Replaces Kohli As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain

10 seconds ago
2 min read

England Fall Short Of Victory As West Indies Hang On For Draw

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Lays Claim To All-Time Leading Scorer Record On 807 Goals

7 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Unleashes Red Bull Pace On Final Day Of F1 Testing

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer