iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Dropping Rashford Was Necessary To Maintain Discipline – Ten Hag

REUTERS/Molly Darlington
54 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was a risk to relegate Marcus Rashford to the bench for disciplinary reasons but maintained it was necessary to create a winning culture at the club.

Rashford, who later said he had overslept and was late for a team meeting, started as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve as punishment. He came on for the second half and scored the winner in a United 1-0 victory.

“Maybe it is a risk but if you want to develop something to create a winning attitude and culture you have to go this way,” Ten Hag said.

“If you allow (players) to be undisciplined, if they don’t match the standards, values, rules we set together – that is the staff, players, and in the dressing room – then it will come back and blow in your face because on the pitch it does not then add the discipline which is necessary to win games.”

Rashford, 25, has rediscovered his form under Ten Hag and scored 13 league goals in 24 appearances so far.

“If it is the right person and the right characters they will react like this,” Ten Hag added. “In relation to Marcus I was quite convinced, knowing him for seven or eight months, that I could expect this reaction he showed.”

United will host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s derby.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa Fight Eases Embarrassment Of Series Loss For Skipper Elgar

49 mins ago
1 min read

Arsenal Boss Arteta Defends Touchline Behaviour Amid Criticism

52 mins ago
2 min read

Holders Liverpool Held By Wolves, Newcastle Crash Out In FA Cup

57 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa Dig On To Hold Australia To Sydney Draw

59 mins ago
2 min read

Yadav Makes Batting Easier For India Team Mates – Pandya

1 hour ago
2 min read

Newcastle Stunned But West Ham, Spurs, Leicester Progress

13 hours ago
3 min read

Australia Chase Sydney Victory After Declaration

1 day ago
1 min read

Arsenal Charged by FA Over Player Conduct In Newcastle Draw

1 day ago
2 min read

Rashford Could Be ‘Unstoppable’ For Man United – Ten Hag

1 day ago
1 min read

Venus Out Of Australian Open Following Injury In Auckland

1 day ago
2 min read

World Number One Alcaraz To Miss Australian Open With Injury

1 day ago
3 min read

Rashford On Target Again As Man United Beat Everton To Progress In FA Cup

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

South Africa Fight Eases Embarrassment Of Series Loss For Skipper Elgar

49 mins ago
1 min read

Arsenal Boss Arteta Defends Touchline Behaviour Amid Criticism

52 mins ago
1 min read

Dropping Rashford Was Necessary To Maintain Discipline – Ten Hag

54 mins ago
2 min read

Holders Liverpool Held By Wolves, Newcastle Crash Out In FA Cup

57 mins ago

Share