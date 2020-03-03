Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Driver In Deadly EC Bus Crash Was Warned Against Speeding, Survivors Say

Image: 200303busgif

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said survivors of a deadly bus crash told authorities that they warned the driver against speeding.

Twenty-five people were killed, including the driver, when the 65-seater passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale on Monday.

The department said the bus, with mostly pensioners on board, was allegedly overloaded.

The crash sent shockwaves across the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing it as a tragedy.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the loss of so many lives in a single accident was devastating.

Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said passengers complained about the speed at which the driver was going.

“They said they had warned the driver from driving at very high speed and driving recklessly, but he did not heed any of their calls,” he said.

A number of injured passengers were airlifted to nearby hospitals.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign Nationals In Limbo After Being Moved From Cape Town Churches

17 hours ago
1 min read

SAHRC To Take Beloftebos Wedding Venue To Court Over Rejection Of Same-Sex Couple

17 hours ago
1 min read

SA Government Readying Measures To Fight Stigma Around Coronavirus

17 hours ago
1 min read

Sentencing Against Jeremiah Ruiters’ Killer To Get Underway

18 hours ago
1 min read

Death Toll Bus Crash Eastern Cape Rises To 21

18 hours ago
1 min read

DA Loses 2 Senior Members To Herman Mashaba’s New Political Party

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Driver In Deadly EC Bus Crash Was Warned Against Speeding, Survivors Say

3 mins ago
3 min read

Time For SA Schools To Embrace Steam Education In 2020 And Beyond

16 mins ago
4 min read

How Dangerous African Honey Bee Really Is

17 mins ago
1 min read

Foreign Nationals In Limbo After Being Moved From Cape Town Churches

17 hours ago