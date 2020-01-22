Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Driver Arrested For Transporting 58 Pupils, DOE Asked To Provide Safer Transport

A video screengrab showing Limpopo transport officials counting 58 children who were crammed into a 14-seater minibus taxi on 20 January 2020.

There are calls for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to provide safe scholar transport in rural Limpopo after the arrest of a driver who was transporting 58 pupils in a 14-seater taxi.

The pupils had been crammed into the minibus taxi, which was ferrying them to school in Bela-Bela on Monday.

Images of the children spilling out of the vehicle have prompted outrage on social media.

The Democratic Alliance criticised the provincial education department, saying it failed dismally to provide adequate transport for pupils in Limpopo.

