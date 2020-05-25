Dreams of a Conflict Free Africa on Africa Day

Share with your network!

As a way of celebrating Africa Day, several African nationals; Africans in the diaspora as well as descendants of Africa, have organised commemorative cultural events that highlight the vibrancy of African cultures, foods, and traditions. Most of these have been virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Virtual Conference (webinar), Silencing the Guns Initiative, organised by the AU’s Department of Peace and aims to sensitise and generate interest among African Citizens about the nexus between development and peace. The AU further says it is not just about guns, it is about what drives people to resort to firearms. This year’s Africa Day theme seeks to address those underlying issues. The AU also wants to encourage country-level and sub-regional programmes of action towards silencing guns in Africa. Also, as part of the celebrations this year, the African Union Commission (AUC) has organised an Africa Day Benefit Concert. The two-hour event will feature some of Africa’s big names in music. Recognising the power of music and the crucial role African artists play in the fight against COVID-19 on the continent, the music concert will advocate for financial contributions from well-wishers to the Africa Union’s COVID-19 Response Fund. It is also the aim of the AU to engage African youth, especially young musicians, to join forces and work hand in hand in with governments in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: VATICAN NEWS

Share with your network!