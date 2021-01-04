iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

DRC’s Wanted MP Arrested in France

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

French anti-terror prosecutors have announced the arrest of the former head of a rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on charges of “complicity in crimes against humanity”. Roger Lumbala, 62, is a former opposition lawmaker who led the RCD-N party, an armed group suspected by UN investigators of carrying out extrajudicial killings, rapes and cannibalism during the country’s civil war from 1998-2002. The charges concern his actions in 2002 in the north- eastern Ituri region predominantly against the Nande and Twa ethnic groups, the prosecutors told AFP. A United Nations report published in 2003 first pointed the finger at Lumbala, who became a minister in his country’s transition government between 2004 and 2005. Lumbala, who rejects the allegations, was arrested last week following a police investigation launched in December 2016. The French judiciary has the right to arrest and prosecute suspects in cases of crimes against humanity committed abroad.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

These Kids Gave Famous Sci-fi Movies an African Twist

16 hours ago
1 min read

Jack Ma’s Abscence is Felt at the Africa’s Business Heroes Programme

16 hours ago
2 min read

Africa’s Arts and Culture Scene During the Pandemic

16 hours ago
2 min read

The Battle of the Sahel Claims More Lives

16 hours ago
1 min read

Nerves and Excitement as Kenyan Learners Return to Class

16 hours ago
1 min read

Ex CAR President Probed for Starting a Rebellion

16 hours ago
1 min read

Digitizing Rwanda’s Healthcare Paper Trail

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa in the Race for A Covid-19 Vaccine

16 hours ago
1 min read

‘Star Feminine Band’ are Benin’s Bright Future

2 weeks ago
1 min read

African Authors Offered Up a Host of Worlds to Escape To

2 weeks ago
1 min read

2020 Saw another Few Great Leaps forward for Kenya’s Tech Startup Ecosystem

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Durban Police In Search For Source Of Six Dumped Fetuses

2 hours ago
1 min read

Masiphumelele Displaced Residents Promised New Homes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Government Officials Must Admit Failures – Holomisa

2 hours ago
1 min read

12 601 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago