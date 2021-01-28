iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

DRC’s Prime Minister Booted Out of Parliament

2 hours ago 1 min read

Legislators in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, collapsing the government and handing President Felix Tshisekedi a chance to appoint loyalists to key ministries. Wednesday’s vote marks the latest episode in a power struggle that has roiled sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest nation for months, pitching Tshisekedi against loyalists to former president Joseph Kabila, who ruled the DRC for 18 years. Kabila’s allies, including Ilunga, boycotted the vote, saying the interim speaker of parliament did not have the constitutional authority to oversee a motion of no confidence. Tshisekedi’s new political alliance, known as the Sacred Union, is yet to be officially formed, but is likely to be comprised of more than 20 parties, giving him an overwhelming majority to pass legislation. However, political analysts say Tshisekedi may also find it difficult to juggle the diverging interests of his coalition.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

