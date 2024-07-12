DRC wants More Control Over Metals Key to the Energy Transition

To achieve this, state miner, Gecamines is trying to sell its share of cobalt from a joint-venture project. It’s the first time the state-owned company is marketing its cobalt, with the joint ventures previously selling all the production. Congo extracts cobalt as a byproduct of copper mining, but prices of the battery metal have slumped by more than two-thirds since early 2022 as rising output resulted in a glut. Gecamines has received many more bids for Tenke’s copper than its cobalt, one of the people said. Congo – which accounted for about three-quarters of global cobalt production last year – is evaluating measures to boost the metal’s price.

BLOOMBERG