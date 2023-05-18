DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

For several years, one woman in a commune in Pointe Noire had been suffering from a rare form of eye or occular pathology. Due to a lack of funds, she was never able to receive adequate treatment, until she came across NeedAct, a digital solidarity app created in the Republic of Congo. The app was created by the start-up K.C West, composed of a group of young entrepreneurs who are committed to connecting vulnerable people with potential donors through digital means. Need Act is not only a digital solidarity app. It is also now seen by many in the Republic of Congo as an added value for associations and NGOs that carry out actions in favor of vulnerable people.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
