iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago 1 min read

For several years, one woman in a commune in Pointe Noire had been suffering from a rare form of eye or occular pathology. Due to a lack of funds, she was never able to receive adequate treatment, until she came across NeedAct, a digital solidarity app created in the Republic of Congo. The app was created by the start-up K.C West, composed of a group of young entrepreneurs who are committed to connecting vulnerable people with potential donors through digital means. Need Act is not only a digital solidarity app. It is also now seen by many in the Republic of Congo as an added value for associations and NGOs that carry out actions in favor of vulnerable people. 

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

1 hour ago
1 min read

South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing

1 hour ago
1 min read

Violence in Sudan Spreads

1 hour ago
1 min read

One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

1 hour ago
1 min read

NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag

1 hour ago
1 min read

Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty

1 hour ago
1 min read

British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago

Share