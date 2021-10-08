DRC Sees a 63% Jump in Foreign-exchange Reserves in Two Months

Kinshasa can rejoice that some of President Felix Tshisékédi’s wishes have already been fulfilled. On the very day of his address in New York, the Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC) – which has been headed by Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi, a former IMF executive, since July – announced that the DRC’s foreign exchange reserves had reached $3.36bn on 17 September. “The Democratic Republic of Congo calls on the IMF to accelerate its effective provision of resources, without forgetting the imperative of alleviating African countries’ debt,” Tshisékédi told the United Nations General Assembly on 21 September in New York. Although he welcomed the $33bn that had been approved under Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for the continent, he urged developed countries to “reach $100bn in SDRs” for Africa.
SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
