DRC Opposition to Boycott Inauguration of Incumbent President

Three opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have jointly declared a nationwide protest scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with President Félix Tshisekedi’s second-term inauguration. The electoral commission reported Tshisekedi’s victory in last month’s election with 73% of the vote. However, this outcome faced criticism as a “sham” from multiple opposition candidates, including Moïse Katumbi, who officially secured second place with 18%, Martin Fayulu in third with 5%, and Anzuluni Bembe, who secured 1%. Allegations of fraud and ballot stuffing have been raised by the opposition leaders, leading to their call for a demonstration on the inauguration day. Despite the claims, the leading opposition candidates opted not to pursue a legal challenge, and the Constitutional Court has validated Tshisekedi’s victory.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS