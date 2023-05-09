DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims

At least 400 people have died after floods and landslides hit the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province last week. Heavy rainfall through last week caused rivers to overflow and created mudslides that devastated the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu’s Kalehe territory. Videos from the area show buildings swept away in the water and mud, with debris strewn across the villages. The DRC is located within the River Congo Basin where flood disasters are frequently reported. According to a World Bank report, climate-related disasters, including flooding “are likely to increase in frequency and magnitude” in the Central African country due to climate change.
SOURCE: CNN
