DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

DRC imports nearly all of its wheat. Cassava, on the other hand, is widely available in the region. A small manufacturing plant has been set up in the University of Kisangani by a group of biotechnology students who hope their experiment will help offset wheat shortages. Enabel, the Belgian government’s development agency, donated the equipment, and 10 students work on a volunteer basis, advised by professor Onauchu Didy. Each day, the students can produce over 100 packets of 250 grams each, which they sell for 49c. In Kisangani, a similar size package of wheat spaghetti sells for up to $14.77. The packaging is made of paper imported from Uganda—to combat non-biodegradable waste and mitigate environmental pollution, Sembaito says—and delivery delays can also slow down the process.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans
Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area
Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll
Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds
What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?
Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Set their Eyes on Nairobi’s Mass Transport Sector
Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume
Motorbike Taxis Behind Benin’s Green Revolution
Pope’s Visit Renewed Focus on the Growing Role of African Catholics
Research On How People Move around Dakar
Tanzania Unveils ‘Largest’ Ship in Great Lakes Region
Cameroon is Celebrating the 90th Birthday of its President