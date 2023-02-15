iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

25 seconds ago 1 min read

DRC imports nearly all of its wheat. Cassava, on the other hand, is widely available in the region. A small manufacturing plant has been set up in the University of Kisangani by a group of biotechnology students who hope their experiment will help offset wheat shortages. Enabel, the Belgian government’s development agency, donated the equipment, and 10 students work on a volunteer basis, advised by professor Onauchu Didy. Each day, the students can produce over 100 packets of 250 grams each, which they sell for 49c. In Kisangani, a similar size package of wheat spaghetti sells for up to $14.77. The packaging is made of paper imported from Uganda—to combat non-biodegradable waste and mitigate environmental pollution, Sembaito says—and delivery delays can also slow down the process.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

2 mins ago
1 min read

Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

4 mins ago
1 min read

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

1 day ago
1 min read

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

1 day ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

1 day ago
1 min read

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Set their Eyes on Nairobi’s Mass Transport Sector

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume

1 day ago
1 min read

Motorbike Taxis Behind Benin’s Green Revolution

1 day ago
1 min read

Pope’s Visit Renewed Focus on the Growing Role of African Catholics

1 day ago
1 min read

Research On How People Move around Dakar

1 day ago
1 min read

Tanzania Unveils ‘Largest’ Ship in Great Lakes Region

1 day ago
1 min read

Cameroon is Celebrating the 90th Birthday of its President

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

26 seconds ago
1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

2 mins ago
1 min read

Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

4 mins ago
4 min read

Travel Experts Reveal 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Africa’s Most Loved Destinations

19 hours ago

Share