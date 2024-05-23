DRC Lawyers Bring Fresh Illegally Exported Minerals Claims Against Apple

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) claims new evidence links Apple’s supply chain to illegally exported minerals from its conflict-ridden eastern region. This region, though rich in minerals like tin, tungsten, and tantalum essential for electronics productions, have been in a perpetual state of war for decades, with armed groups like the M23 rebels and government forces constantly battling each other. Through the US-based law firm, Amsterdam & Partners LLP, the DRC revealed whistleblower reports suggesting Apple benefits from these “blood minerals,” contradicting the tech giant’s denials. Apple, however, maintains its compliance with the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulations to exclude conflict minerals. If these claims are proven, they could dent the tech behemoth’s reputation and call to question its social and environmental responsibility credentials.



SOURCE: TECH CABAL