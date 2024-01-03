DRC Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi has been Re-elected for a Second Term 

Political parties, candidates and those mandated by them have two days to challenge the outcome of the election at the Constitutional Court. The court then has seven days to rule on the case and proclaim the final result. Opposition frontrunner Moise Katumbi, who came second with 18%, has already ruled out mounting a legal challenge to CENI’s results, citing the alleged lack of independence of state institutions. Other opposition candidates have not clarified whether they will challenge the results.

SOURCE: CNN