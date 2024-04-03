DRC Gets its First-ever Female Prime Minister

Judith Suminwa, an economist, takes over as prime minister from Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, following Tshisekedi’s sweeping re-election as president on December 20. The new prime minister will be tasked with pushing the president’s declared priorities of employment, youth, women and national cohesion for the nation of about 100 million people. Addressing the nation in her inaugural speech aired on state television, Prime Minister Tuluka pledged to prioritize peace and development efforts, particularly in the conflict-ridden eastern provinces. She expressed deep concern for the plight of those affected by the ongoing violence and reaffirmed her commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the crisis.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS