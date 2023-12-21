DRC Extends Voting Day after Chaotic First Day

Delays were reported in several towns in DRC’s rebel-plagued east and in the capital Kinshasa, voting materials had not arrived at polling stations and voter lists were not published. “It is a total chaos,” said presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, runner up in the disputed 2018 presidential election. Fayulu said that while the vote was well organized in the upmarket Gombe district in the capital where he voted, it was not the case in the rest of the country. About 44 million Congolese are registered to take part in the voting, which also includes regional ballots. As voting day neared, the authorities sought extra helicopters, raising concerns about the commission’s ability to open polling stations in areas otherwise unreachable due to bad roads or a lack of security.

SOURCE: CNN