DRC Doctor Calls Out Nations Turning a Blind Eye to Atrocities in Africa

Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege is calling on the European Union to implement a system that would allow people to raise the alarm “to prevent atrocities.” Mukwege spoke to EU lawmakers on Monday via video-link. “We need to create a system which allows people to raise the alarm. These individuals who are in different parts of the country do fantastic work to protect their populations and communities and to prevent atrocities,” Mukwege said. He also called on human rights defenders to be protected themselves. Mukwege is known for founding that is renowned for its work treating survivors of sexual violence. He has faced death threat. The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called for a quick investigation into the death threats against Mukwege last week. He praised him as a “true hero” for his work. The DRC’s eastern region has seen separate conflicts involving armed groups and government forces for the past year. Thousands have been killed and half a million people have fled the violence.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Preparing for the “African Disneyland”
Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar
For Just $4 a Month, Nigerian Movie Streaming Service Sees Huge Profits
It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius
The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa
Kenyan TV anchor Wins the 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Has South Africa’s Alcohol Restrictions Changed Behaviour?
Senegalese Musician Inches Closer to Building His Dream City Back Home
Foul Play Suspected in the Detention of Rwandan Former Hotelier
From Hero to Villain as Rwanda Makes more Arrests
Virtual Platforms Help Preserve Africa’s Storytelling Tradition
Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19