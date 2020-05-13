Wed. May 13th, 2020

DRC Diaspora in the US Mourn Coronavirus Death

16 mins ago 1 min read

Vehicles sit in a near empty parking lot outside the Tyson Foods plant, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

An immigrant from Congo who worked at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo has died of the coronavirus, the company confirmed Tuesday. The Congolese community in Waterloo has been mourning the death of Axel Kabeya, which several members announced Sunday on social media. A Congolese newspaper reported that Kabeya was one of the community’s best-known figures in Waterloo, where hundreds of refugees have settled in recent years. He’s survived by a wife and children. His age wasn’t immediately available. The plant has had one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the nation, and more than 1,000 of its 2,800 workers have tested positive. After suspending production for two weeks, the plant reopened with new safety measures last week.

SOURCE: VOA

