Tue. May 26th, 2020

DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show

2 mins ago 1 min read

The entertainment industry in Africa and across the world has been hit, maybe not as badly as for example sporting activities were, in the wake of strict limits in public gatherings. But over in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Congolese designer, Anifa Mvuemba, will not be bogged down by the rules. No physical models, no physically present audience, just a runway and 3D models doing the walk – location, online. Social media played a crucial role for Hanifa collections in what has so far been a highly applauded display as they showcased their products to the world. The May 22 show hosted on Instagram LIVE had a deep Congolese and African touch to it. It was preceded by a short documentary on the DRC chronicling its resource wealth and well documented challenges.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

