DRC Deals with a Series of Disease Burdens

Four people have died from Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s health ministry confirmed on Monday. The new outbreak presents a fresh challenge to health authorities. In April, the World Health Organisation was just days away from declaring the second-largest Ebola epidemic on record had come to an end when a new cluster of infections was confirmed in the east. The last time the Equateur region saw cases of Ebola emerge was May 2018, when the outbreak began in the rural area of Bikoro and spread to the city of Mbandaka. The country is facing a major challenge as it fights to deal with the new outbreaks, as well as coronavirus and measles.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT

