DRC Army Claims Foiled Coup Attempt

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s army announced it has thwarted a coup attempt orchestrated by a group of soldiers. The alleged plot aimed to overthrow President Félix Tshisekedi’s government. Authorities have arrested several individuals involved in the scheme and are conducting further investigations. This incident is one of many effects of the ongoing political instability in the DRC, as the government faces multiple challenges, including rebel insurgencies and internal dissent within the military ranks.

SOURCE: DW