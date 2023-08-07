Dr. Naledi Pandor To Update On Country’s Readiness For The impending 15th BRICS Summit

Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will address the media on Monday about the country’s readiness for the impending 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit.

The summit will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

The briefing is intended to cover the summit’s logistical arrangements, projected outcomes, and the confirmation of international guests scheduled to participate.

This followed the Presidency’s earlier declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend digitally rather than physically due to an arrest order issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).