DR Congo’s Tshisekedi Finally Appoints Cabinet Five Months After Elections

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has ended over five months of uncertainty. Despite calls to cut costs by reducing the cabinet’s size, President Tshisekedi appointed a 54-member cabinet, three less than the former 57-member cabinet. The announcement comes 10 days after a foiled coup attempt and sees the appointment of Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita as Defense Minister, crucial amidst ongoing conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the mineral-rich east. Tshisekedi, re-elected with over 70% of the vote, faced delays in forming the government due to coalition party negotiations. However, he made strides toward a working government last month when he appointed Judith Suminwa as the country’s first female prime minister and Vital Kamerhe, his ex-chief of staff who has an embezzlement conviction, as parliament speaker.

