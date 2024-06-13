DR Congo Boat Accident Kills At Least 80 People

More than 80 people have died after a boat capsized on the Kwa River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred near the city of Mushie in Mai-Ndombe province. President Felix Tshisekedi, who announced the sad news, called for an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and to prevent future disasters. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and directed authorities to take measures and assist those that were affected by the accident. According to Mai-Ndombe province governor Rita Bola Dula, the accident was caused by night sailing, and investigations are ongoing. Boat accidents are frequent in the DRC due to vessels often being overloaded and the reliance on river travel due to the country’s lack of a developed paved road network.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA