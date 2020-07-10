Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

DPE: SAA Pilots’ Association Proposal Unsustainable And Cannot Be Accepted

Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

The Public Enterprises Department is concerned about the South African Airways Pilots’ Association accepting the voluntary severance packages on offer but attaching additional demands.

The department said that the pilots wanted benefits that were far too costly and were not in the best interest of SAA, its employees, creditors and stakeholders.

The pilots’ association is proposing that a larger number of employees be retained and mentions pilots in particular.

The department’s deputy DG Melachton Makobe: “The proposals by the pilots are very much unsustainable and the department does not believe that the proposal is in the best interests of SAA and its employees. The department has informed the pilots that their proposal cannot be accepted.”

A creditors meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, during which a vote will be carried out to decide on the business rescue plan.

EWN

