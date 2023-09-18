Dp. Paul Mashatile Set to Return to Parliament

This week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile returns to Parliament to answer questions from MPs about national issues.

He returns just a few weeks after being grilled by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) over Phala Phala and the attack on his VIP protection.

This week in Parliament, economic cluster ministers, including the finance and power ministers, will make appearances.

Mashatile will return to Parliament this week as vice president and head of government business in Parliament.

Mashatile will be questioned on a variety of topics impacting the country and Parliament.

But first, on Wednesday, the House will hear questions for oral responses from the economics cluster.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to answer questions about the country’s dwindling finances and how this affects service delivery.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Electricity Minister, is also set to return after a week of stage six load shedding to advise MPs on the state of the electricity grid as one unit at Kusile resumes operations.