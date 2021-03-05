Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Enclosure in South Africa

Traps have been set in the Breede River after an unknown number of Nile crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands. Local government officials say that the police and landowners in the area would also patrol the river at night. “They are subadults and not at breeding age yet. They present medium danger to people because they are farmed animals used to regular feeding and do not hunt for food. But they are wild and instinctive animals and, like all wild animals, always pose a danger to people.” The crocodiles are about 1.2m to 1.5m long.
SOURCE: TIMES LIVE
More Stories
Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio
Kenyan Fisherman Swap Out Old Boats for Greener Ones
How the Lack of Proper Infrastructure has Affected Food Prices in Africa
An Egyptian’s Self-funded Project to Develop Scorpion Venom for Medicinal Purposes
Dangerous New Trend Emerges in the Quest by African Migrants
New Data on How the Coronavirus Has Affected African Women
The Unintended Benefits of East Africa’s Locust Invasion
What Really Went On in Tigray?
The Acceleration of Vaccine Distribution in Africa
Saving Kenya’s Almost Extinct Birds
Sudan Celebrates Economic Milestone
Trash Gets an Environmentally Friendly Twist