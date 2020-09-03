iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Refugee aid groups in Uganda are crying foul after the government suspended more than 200 of them, three quarters of the total, for non-compliance with rules and permits. A U.N. special advisor on gender and displacement welcomed the suspensions as a move toward better transparency and regulation. But some activists worry the suspensions could impact 1.4 million refugees who reside in Uganda. Uganda’s minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness, in mid-August, released a list of 208 organizations said to be operating illegally in the country’s refugee camps and settlements. According to the letter, these groups lack either permits or memorandums of understanding required to operate. The International Rescue Committee in Uganda was placed under category three on the list — organizations that have valid MOU’s but are operating with expired permits. However, activists insist this kind of publication could jeopardize services at a time when the government needs all the help it can get to support refugees in Uganda.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 hour ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa CDC Calls for Fair Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confusion around Zimbabwe’s Compensation Plan

2 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers

1 day ago
1 min read

Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up

1 day ago
1 min read

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 hour ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

1 hour ago