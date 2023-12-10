Doucoure And Dobbin Earn In-Form Everton Win Over Chelsea

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in his 100th Premier League appearance for Everton and substitute Lewis Dobbin netted a late second goal to earn a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday that inflicted a third away defeat in a row on the mid-table London club.

Dwight McNeil surged forward with the ball in the 54th minute and slipped a pass to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saved the one-on-one chance, but Doucoure drilled the rebound into the far corner of the net.

Academy product Dobbin scored his first league goal in an Everton shirt when he thrashed home a loose ball from a corner in stoppage time to seal the three points.

Chelsea slip to 12th in the table with 19 points from 16 games, while Everton have 13 points from 16 games. Without their 10-point deduction for financial breaches, against which they have appealed, Everton would be in 10th, four points ahead of Chelsea.

“We are so glad to win this game,” Doucoure said. “At Goodison Park we know the fans are behind us. I’m very happy, two goals in two games. I’m delighted for the team.

“It is a good number for me (six goals this season) so I just want to keep going. It was very difficult. We knew the game was going to be very tight.”

The visitors dominated possession and spent much of the game in the Everton half but lacked a clinical touch in the home side’s box, while there was some excellent scrambling defence from the Merseysiders who have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since March 2021.

Everton, vastly improved with their shape and defensive robustness in recent weeks, claimed a third clean sheet in a row and while they rode their luck, it was another impressive performance to follow Thursday’s 3-0 home win over Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche’s side have now won nine of their last 13 games in all competitions and are four points clear of the relegation zone. Chelsea have slipped 14 points behind in the race for Champions League qualification places.

Cole Palmer forced a good early save from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a thunderous 30-yard shot, but Chelsea lost captain Reece James midway through the first half with a hamstring issue.

When Everton took the lead it was against the run of play, but under Dyche they are happy to let the opposition have the ball and launch lightning quick counter-attacks.

Their second goal was a moment to remember for 20-year-old Dobbin, who blasted a shot after Chelsea failed to sufficiently clear a corner.

