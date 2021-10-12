Don’t Let Racists Speak For You – De Lille

GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille says people shouldn’t allow racists to speak on their behalf.
She was responding to the DA’s controversial election posters in Phoenix.
The posters read, “the ANC called you racists, the DA calls you heroes”.
Following widespread criticism, the party removed the posters.
De Lille says her party stands against all forms of racism and will continue to advocate for social justice.
She said, “in GOOD, we depart from the point that you don’t need to be black to fight against racism. You don’t need to be a woman to fight against gender violence. You don’t need to be gay to fight against homophobia.”
“We all need to fight against these evils. So the minority of racists who you find in the DA, we should not allow those racists to speak on behalf of us.”
