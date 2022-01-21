iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Donors Called Out for Bringing Near to Expiration Vaccines

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Africa’s top public health bodies have called for donated COVID-19 vaccines to come with a shelf life of three to six months so countries could plan their rollouts and avoid a situation where doses expire. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said 2.8 million doses of vaccine had expired on the continent, roughly 0.5 percent of the 572 million doses delivered to date. He said 10.4 percent of Africans were fully vaccinated. Nkengasong said the expired doses were mostly among those donated by individual countries or via the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, and that they had arrived with “very short notice”. In contrast, doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine acquired by African countries via a scheme organised by the 55-member African Union and delivered with a longer shelf life had not expired, he said. He said some countries were now refusing to accept vaccines when they saw that the shelf life was only one or two months.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Digital Economy Could Contribute $180bn to the Region’s Growth by Mid-decade

1 min ago
1 min read

Las Vegas Resident’s Three-week Adventure through Egypt

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisia Needs “Deep Reforms” Such as Drastically Reducing its Vast Public Wage Bill

2 days ago
1 min read

Credit Unions in Africa Switch to Fintech

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Low Tax-to-GDP Ratio Makes it Hard to Finance its Developmental Agenda

2 days ago
1 min read

Truck Delays at the Border Wreak Havoc for Uganda’s Fuel Users

2 days ago
1 min read

Airlines Operating on the Continent Face Particular Challenges

2 days ago
1 min read

The Inclusion of Rwanda as a Potential Relocation Destination for Migrants Raises Eyebrows

2 days ago
1 min read

Sudanese Demand Return to Civilian Rule in Deadly Riots

2 days ago
1 min read

Abuja Shows Off Impressive Rice Yield in Bid to Stop Rice Imports

2 days ago
1 min read

Bain & Company Leaves South African Business Board

2 days ago
1 min read

Economic Perks of Growing Cycling Culture in North Africa

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Donors Called Out for Bringing Near to Expiration Vaccines

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa’s Digital Economy Could Contribute $180bn to the Region’s Growth by Mid-decade

1 min ago
4 min read

Matric Results : Change Of Plan? Consider These High-Demand Qualifications

8 hours ago
3 min read

Assupol & The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation Celebrate Bra Hugh’s Cultural Legacy | 23 January 2022

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer