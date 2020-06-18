Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

Set in the shadow of Egypt’s Sinai Mountains, Dahab is a destination so alluring that some have opted to make it their home soon after visiting. Once a small Bedouin fishing town, it’s now one of the Red Sea’s top diving resorts, attracting thrill-seekers, nature lovers, and located an hour’s drive from Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab is bursting with activity, yet it also provides a stress-free seaside atmosphere where visitors can just sit back and enjoy the many shades of blue of its waters. The year-round paradise is built around a colorful boardwalk full of affordable accommodations, tour operators, handicraft shops, multicultural restaurants and cafes, each with its own very distinct vibe. Its vibrant, multicultural community is made up of local Bedouins, along with along with Egyptians from mainland Egypt and international expats who were won over by Dahab’s beauty, and its accessibility to all of Sinai’s attractions. Dahab is also one of the few places in the area with internet access, making it attractive to remote workers looking for a peaceful “office” by the sea.

SOURCE: CNN

