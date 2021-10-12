iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DoJ Ransomware Attack Contained

39 seconds ago 1 min read

The Justice Department says some systems are back online after last month’s ransomware attack.

Officials say the attack has been contained.

They say the focus is now on getting child maintenance payments done with minimal disruption.

The electronic recording of court proceedings has also been mostly brought back online.

Some online functions of the Master of the High Court have also been restored but people will have to wait a little longer for any information on trusts and deceased estates.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Don’t Let Racists Speak For You – De Lille

4 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Urges SA To Vote For Independents In Local Elections

5 mins ago
bodies
1 min read

At Least 9 Dead After Bus Plunges Into River In KZN

7 mins ago
1 min read

Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis

2 days ago
1 min read

Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DoJ Ransomware Attack Contained

39 seconds ago
1 min read

Don’t Let Racists Speak For You – De Lille

4 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Urges SA To Vote For Independents In Local Elections

5 mins ago
bodies
1 min read

At Least 9 Dead After Bus Plunges Into River In KZN

7 mins ago