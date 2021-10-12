DoJ Ransomware Attack Contained

The Justice Department says some systems are back online after last month’s ransomware attack.

Officials say the attack has been contained.

They say the focus is now on getting child maintenance payments done with minimal disruption.

The electronic recording of court proceedings has also been mostly brought back online.

Some online functions of the Master of the High Court have also been restored but people will have to wait a little longer for any information on trusts and deceased estates.

