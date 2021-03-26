iAfrica

Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry

Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

Dogs are the latest weapons being prepared in the fight against COVID-19. 

A Kempton Park canine company in Ekurhuleni is in the final stages of training its pooches to sniff out the coronavirus. 

And if all goes according to plan, they’ll be ready to start sniffing before the feared third wave. 

It will take just two months to train the dogs on virus samples before they’re ready to be deployed.

Several studies have found that dogs are capable of being trained to sniff out the odour of the coronavirus and they can be used as reliable screening tools. 

This method is already being used in other parts of the world. 

