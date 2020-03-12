Thu. Mar 12th, 2020

Does Lesotho’s Constitution Protect the PM?

The constitution of Lesotho has come under international scrutiny over an unusual question: does it give the prime minister immunity from prosecution? Previously, constitutional questions that attracted attention in relation to the tiny kingdom landlocked by South Africa orbited around elections, the appointment and dismissal of security chiefs and the dissolution of government. The question of immunity has arisen against an intriguing backdrop. In January, Lesotho police announced that they had concluded investigations into the murder of Lipolelo Thabane (58), the estranged wife of Prime Minister Tom Thabane (89). She was shot dead in 2017, two days before his inauguration as prime minister. He was, at the time, involved in a relationship with the woman who he was later to marry.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

