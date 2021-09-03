iAfrica

Dlodlo Confident Of Vindication

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo addressing the media during a Ministerial Meeting on measures to combat Covid-19 epidemic at DIRCO [Photo: GCIS]

Former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is confident of being vindicated by parliament and the president over the July unrest.

She says she played her part in trying to prevent it but added that there is no space for blame shifters.

“I have said my piece, I don’t want to venture into who was wrong and who was right. That is a process that is going to be taken care of by parliament through an inquiry and also the team that the president has put together,” she said.

“But I sit on this chair in front of you, looking at you and feeling comfortable about the fact that I did my part. I did the best I could do.”

In July there Dlodlo and Police Minister Bheki Cele contradicted each other following the unrest.

Cele said the police were not given intelligence ahead of the looting. 

However, Dlodlo said her department provided intelligence to the police to curb violence.

