dLocal And Wakanow Group Partnership Makes Travel Accessible For Millions Across Africa

dLocal, the leading cross-border payment platform specializing in emerging markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Wakanow Group. This partnership aims to streamline and simplify cross-border payments for Wakanow’s customers throughout Africa, supporting the company’s expansion into new African markets

Currently valued at nearly $13 trillion, the global travel industry sees only 30% of its bookings in Africa conducted online, considerably lower than the global average of 50%. Wakanow is at the forefront of changing this dynamic in a market with significant growth potential.

By collaborating with dLocal, Wakanow customers can effortlessly book travel services and pay in their local currencies or preferred payment methods on the Wakanow website. This collaboration will bridge a crucial gap and connect African travelers to global destinations. The partnership has already facilitated dLocal-powered payments in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tanzania, with further expansion plans, including South Africa, in the pipeline.

“When we sought a payment solution that could handle the complexities of African travel markets, dLocal was a clear choice,” said Bayo Adedeji, Group CEO of Wakanow. “Their strong presence and expertise within the continent, alongside their scalable solutions, made them an ideal partner. We are eager to accelerate our growth with the support of dLocal’s robust platform and team.”

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Kalabash as we enhance our capabilities to serve not only the Nigerian market but the broader African market with cutting-edge payment solutions,” stated Ladi Ojuri, CEO of Kalabash. “Working with dLocal enables us to offer a more seamless and efficient transaction experience, which is fundamental as we push the boundaries of what is possible in travel finance and tech.”

“The partnership with the Wakanow Group, presents an exciting opportunity,” shared Agustin Botta, Head of EMEA from dLocal. “As Wakanow continues to dominate the travel industry in Africa, and particularly Nigeria, our collaboration will serve as a pivotal bridge between the continent and the global economy. Offering local payment options not only simplifies transactions but also makes global travel more accessible and convenient for millions across Africa, enhancing the customer experience and opening up new markets for business.”

About dLocal:

dLocal powers local payments in high-growth markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through its “One dLocal” model—one direct API, one platform, and one contract—global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the necessity to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, establish numerous local entities, or integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

For more information, visit: https://dlocal.com.

About Kalabash:

Kalabash is the fintech subsidiary of Wakanow Group, dedicated to revolutionizing the payment experience within the travel industry across Africa. Kalabash aims to empower travelers by simplifying cross-border payments and offering flexible payment solutions that cater to the unique needs of the African travel market.

About Wakanow:

Wakanow is a prominent online travel agency (OTA) based in Nigeria, widely recognized as one of the leading travel service providers in Africa. Founded in 2008, Wakanow has rapidly grown to become a key player in the African travel industry, catering to the unique needs and preferences of African travelers.