Dlamini-Zuma To brief media on municipal elections

Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to announce the local government elections date on Wednesday.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC‘s application to have the polls postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
It said the election must be held between 27 October and 1 November.
The deadline for candidate nominations has also been extended.
