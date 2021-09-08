iAfrica

Dlamini-Zuma To brief media on municipal elections

4 hours ago 1 min read

Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to announce the local government elections date on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC‘s application to have the polls postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

It said the election must be held between 27 October and 1 November.

The deadline for candidate nominations has also been extended.

