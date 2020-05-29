Dlamini-Zuma: Talks On Safety Measures Underway With Hairdressers

Share with your network!

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday said the country could move to what she called an “enhanced” level 3.

Under this level, many more industries – possibly even hair salons, nail bars, and other beauty and wellness businesses – could re-open.

The minister gave an overview on Thursday of what citizens can expect from Monday when the regulations for level 3 of the lockdown kick in.

Dlamini-Zuma said discussions were under way with hairdressers, among other industries, to see what safety measures could be put in place once they re-open.

She admitted that this would be hard to maneuver given how the industry functions.

“Because there, there is no social distancing. We are looking at what other measures that need to be taken to mitigate the fact that if you’re cutting somebody’s else’s hair or doing someone’s nails, you can’t be 1.5 metres away from them,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The minister said the enhanced level 3 would also entail drafting more regulations.

Meanwhile, Dlamini-Zuma would not be drawn into discussing the upcoming court hearing over government’s decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.

She stated that the matter was before the courts, however, in the court documents she cited scientific literature among other factors that influenced the decision.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told EWN this week that the products would only be allowed back on the shelves during level 2 of the lockdown.

EWN

