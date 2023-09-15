Dlamini-Zuma, Other MPs To Face Disciplinary Hearings

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has once again landed herself in hot water.

She is set to face another disciplinary hearing for failure to show up in a Parliament sitting where MPs voted to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Dlamini-Zuma is still facing another hearing for voting in favour of an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

Other party MPs who missed the impeachment vote will also be subjected to disciplinary hearing.

“Well, it would be very preempt of me to say what it would look like because the NDC looks at at various options and looks at the gravity of the matter and of course they’ve got to consider all manner of things,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

“The Chief Whip in our Parliamentary caucus had not received any apology from comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, this is now in terms of the last instance.

Bhengu-Motsiri said discipline must be consistent across the organisation.

“Anyone that just makes themselves unavailable when deployed by the ANC to serve our people in Parliament and doesn’t show up for sittings of Parliament — even if it’s not just about an important matter as the one around the matter of advocate Mkhwebane – as a rule of thumb we expect all our members to honour their obligations when deployed in Parliament or any other organ where they’re deployed.”