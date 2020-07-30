Dlamini-Zuma: Alcohol Sales Ban Will Be Re-Evaluated On A Regular Basis

Share with your network!

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has said government will re-evaluate the alcohol ban on a regular basis as it wants to limit the hardships facing the economy and livelihoods during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dlamini-Zuma filed the reasons why government reinstated the alcohol sales ban, as wine farmers went to court to challenge government’s decision.

Dlamini-Zuma told the court that “It is contemplated that the suspension of the sale of liquor will be re-evaluated with regularity as government aims to also limit hardships facing the economy and individual livelihoods during this period. There is no desire on the part of government to leave this prohibition in place for longer that it is regarded necessary.”

The Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI), which represents 120 wine farmers, approached the High Court, calling the alcohol ban “irrational, arbitrary and unreasonable”.

“The prohibition on the sale of liquor was taken as a temporary measures until the rate of infection slows down or drops. It is one of a number of measures imposed to slow down or drop the rate of infection, together with other measures imposed, such as the curfew and social distancing in public places,” stated Dlamini-Zuma.

