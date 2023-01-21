iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Djokovic Backs Up Murray’s Concerns Over ‘Gruelling’ Schedule

REUTERS/Loren Elliott
14 seconds ago 2 min read

Novak Djokovic said on Saturday that Australian Open organisers should take player input into account when scheduling matches, adding that late night clashes are “gruelling” for players.

Andy Murray slammed officials as his epic five-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis finished after 4 a.m. on Friday (1700 GMT on Thursday), well beyond the usual Grand Slam midnight madness.

Following his elimination from the tournament at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round on Saturday, the Scot again criticised the scheduling, saying, “finishing matches at 4 in the morning isn’t good for the players.”

When asked for his opinion on Murray’s comments, nine-times champion Djokovic told reporters: “I think that players’ input is always important for tournament organisation.

“We know that it’s not (decisive) because it comes down to what the TV broadcasters want to have. That’s the ultimate decision maker,” added the Serbian after his 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

“I would agree with his (Murray’s) points… For the crowd, it’s entertaining, it’s exciting, to have matches (end at) midnight, 1, 2, 3 am. For us, it’s really gruelling.

“Even if you go through and win, prevail in these kind of matches, you still have to come back.

“You have your sleeping cycle, rhythm disrupted completely, not enough time really to recover for another five-setter. Yeah, something needs to be addressed I guess in terms of the schedule after what we’ve seen this year.”

Djokovic next faces Australian Alex de Minaur in the fourth round on Monday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Shami Shines As India Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets To Seal Series

4 mins ago
3 min read

Creaking Djokovic Downs Dimitrov To Advance In Australian Open

7 mins ago
3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

8 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

9 hours ago
2 min read

Italy’s Juventus Docked 15 Points For Transfer Deals

9 hours ago
2 min read

Brazil’s Dani Alves Jailed On Remand In Spain Over sexual Assault Allegation

9 hours ago
2 min read

Belgium Winger Trossard Joins Arsenal From Brighton

9 hours ago
2 min read

Consistency Key To Solving Liverpool Problems – Klopp

9 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Sign England Youth International Madueke From PSV Eindhoven

9 hours ago
1 min read

Leicester Sign Defender Kristiansen From FC Copenhagen

9 hours ago
1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Djokovic Backs Up Murray’s Concerns Over ‘Gruelling’ Schedule

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Shami Shines As India Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets To Seal Series

4 mins ago
3 min read

Creaking Djokovic Downs Dimitrov To Advance In Australian Open

7 mins ago
1 min read

Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

8 hours ago

Share