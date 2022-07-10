iAfrica

Djokovic And Kyrgios Patch Things Up Before Final

A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday’s final winner footing the bill.

Kyrgios, who has in the past labelled Djokovic “boneheaded” and a “tool”, defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic is seeking his 21st major and seventh title at Wimbledon while Kyrgios is in his first Grand Slam final.

The pair met each other at practice and had a word before taking the conversation to Instagram for their millions of followers.

Djokovic: “It took you five years to say something nice about me.”

Kyrgios: “But I defended you when it mattered.”

Djokovic: “You did, I appreciate that.”

Kyrgios: “We friends now?”

Djokovic: “If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays.”

Kyrgios: “Deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.”

Kyrgios reached the final after Rafa Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

