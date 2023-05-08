DJ Maphorisa Scheduled to Appear in Court

South African musician Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, also known as DJ Maphorisa, is scheduled to appear in Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
This follows reports that the celebrity assaulted his partner on Sunday.
Thuli Phonogolo, DJ Maphorisa’s girlfriend, reported an attack to the police.
The incident is said to have left Phongolo with noticeable injuries.
Mavela Masondo of the South African Police Service said.
“The suspect was arrested on Sunday, May 7, 2023, following a report of common assault at Sandton Police Station.” The perpetrator is accused of assaulting the victim on Sunday at a residence in Sandton.”
