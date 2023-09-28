District Still Assessing Storm Damage At Schools – Western Cape Education Department

The Western Cape Education Department said that district teams were still out assessing the damage to some schools severely affected by inclement weather conditions.

Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the past long weekend.

Two hundred and forty-nine schools were affected, while 150 of them reported infrastructure damage ranging from minor leaks to major roof damage.

Twenty-one Western Cape schools still had their doors closed on Wednesday.

Education MEC David Maynier said schools closing for the spring holidays on Friday will provide some breathing room for repairs.

“We’re still in the process of assessing the damage but I’m confident that by the time we get to the fourth term, we should have at least most of the repairs effected.”