District Six Working Comm Provides Feedback On Restitution plan

The District Six working committee has met with locals on Saturday to provide feedback on the Development Framework Plan for hundreds of restitution claimants.

In December, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza submitted a plan on the redevelopment of District Six to the Land Claims Court for residents who lodged claims between 1994 and 1998.

More than 400 people gathered at the Castle of GoodHope on Saturday where the District Six working committee presented the plan.

This plan includes the layout for the redevelopment of the community, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.

It also includes costing and funding and estimated timeframes.

Chairperson Shahied Ajam said after many years, there was finally a plan: “We agree with it, that is the people, our legal team also agrees with it. I think the minister will be delighted to know that. Now, how do we roll out this plan, how do we practically implement this plan?”

Ajam added that the court case had brought some closure and was pleased that claimants would return to the area they were forcibly removed from during apartheid.

“The court case has brought some closure, especially the end result where the minister finally delivered a plan that we can finally work with.”

EWN