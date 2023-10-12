Disney Reveals List Of Real-World ​​​​Locations That Inspired Its Most Loved Films

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has opened its vaults to reveal a list of 30 locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa that have inspired its movies, parks and fan’s hearts over the last century. From Big Ben in London to the colourful province of Cinque Terre in Italy, the list of landmarks covers 13 countries and showcases the spots that have inspired some of Disney’s most famous stories.



As part of the celebrations, Disney has also recreated famous scenes from its 100-year history with exclusive photography, including locations such as Great Fosters, England where its topiary maze was said to have inspired a memorable scene in Alice in Wonderland.



The list of 30 locations that have inspired Disney storytelling over the last 100 years, from the scorching deserts in Africa, to the frozen lands of Iceland, includes:

Black Panther (2018) / Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, South Africa The Lion King (1994) / Masai Mara, Kenya

Rebecca Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives, said: “Towards the end of his life, Walt Disney was honoured as the “Showman of the World”. It was a very apt honour, as he was fascinated and inspired by everything he experienced and saw, no matter where it was. As he once said himself, “Always, as you travel, assimilate the sounds and sights of the world.” And we have all benefited from his love of cultures the world over.”

Joining the Alice in Wonderland celebratory images are pictures shot at St Paul’s Cathedral, an iconic building featuring several times in Mary Poppins, the Calanais Standing Stones, Scotland, which inspired Pixar’s Brave movie, and a One Hundred and One Dalmatians animation inspired image.