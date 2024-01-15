Dishes From My Egyptian Childhood

The foods of one’s youth are a cultural touchstone for most people, yet the emotions they trigger tend to evolve over time. For Egyptian food artist, Laila Gohar, she finds her work is less influenced by particular dishes and more by the ceremony that accompanied their preparation and enjoyment. “A dish that takes me right back to my childhood and those garden parties: stuffed courgette with yoghurt sauce (or koussa bel zabady, in our Egyptian dialect).”

FINANCIAL TIMES